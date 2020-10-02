Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Corona has become infected. He himself tweeted and shared this information. In his tweet, he urged all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days.

Let us know that many leaders including a Union Minister Suresh Angadi have died due to Corona infection. These include from councilor to MLA, chief and MP. India is the second most affected country in the world from Corona. The death toll from Corona in India is going to touch one lakh. Every day 80 to 90 thousand new cases are coming in the country. Meanwhile, after the gang rape in Hathras of UP, there is a lot of ruckus on the attitude of the administration. Meanwhile, now Deputy CM of UP has also become corona infected.

After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I #COVID-19 Got the test done in which my report has come up positive today.

I request all of you that whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, they should go to the nearest health center and get their tests done and follow the Kovid rules. – Keshav Prasad Maurya (@ kpmaurya1) October 2, 2020

Let me tell you that before this, the Deputy Chief Minister of the neighboring state of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, also got infected. They got corona and dengue together. However, he is now healthy and has been discharged from the hospital. Keshav Prasad is considered the strongest leader of the BJP in the state. Being the important face of OBC politics, he was given the post of Deputy CM.