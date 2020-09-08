Highlights: 6743 new cases of corona virus infection revealed in 24 hours in UP

A total of 4047 people died in the state from Corona so far

73 people died of corona in the state, Health Secretary released report

63 thousand 256 cases active in the state, more than 2 lakh people recovered

Lucknow

73 more people died due to Kovid-19 during last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh whereas 6743 new corona positive cases have been reported in the state on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Tuesday that during the last 24 hours, the number of deaths due to infection has increased to 4047 with the death of 73 more people infected with the corona virus. With the new number of corona infection cases, a total of 63,256 patients are active in the state.

According to the Health Department report, Kovid-19 infection has been confirmed in 6743 new patients during the last 24 hours. Lucknow once again has the highest number of 887 cases. At the same time, infection has been detected in 431 in Kanpur Nagar, 306 in Prayagraj, 287 in Gorakhpur, 236 in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 232 in Meerut and 200 new patients in Varanasi. During the last 24 hours 5439 patients have fully recovered in the state. At present, 63,256 patients of Kovid-19 are being treated in various hospitals in the state.

How many people died in which district

Apart from this, six in Prayagraj, four in Kanpur city, three each in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Maharajganj, Unnao and Rae Bareli, two each in Meerut, Jhansi, Ballia, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Chandauli and Fatehpur. Death has occurred.

So far, more than 4 thousand people have lost their lives

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday that Prasad told that 2,11,170 patients have been completely cured of Kovid-19 infection in the state so far and 63,256 patients of various Kovid-19 hospitals in the state. Is being treated in According to government figures, the death toll rose to 4047 on Monday, with 73 more patients dead.