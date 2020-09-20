Highlights: 5809 new cases were reported on Monday

6584 Corona patients discharged after treatment

Death toll in state is now more than 5 thousand

Total number of infected now increased to 3 lakh 54 thousand 275

Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, 5809 new cases of Corona (UP Corona Cases Today) have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time 6584 people beat Corona. While releasing Coronavirus Updates on Monday evening, Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of active cases in UP at present is 65,954. Of the infected people, 5047 people have died so far.

Health Secretary said that 1,40,754 samples were tested in the state on Monday. The total number of testing in the state has now increased to 85,40,604. He said that currently 34,119 people are in home isolation in the state. So far 1,82,242 people have opted for home isolation, of which 1,48,123 have expired home isolation.

Examination of 1,40,754 samples in 24 hours in the state

During the press conference, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said that 1,40,754 samples have been examined in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 85,40,604 samples have been examined in the state. At the same time, the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 79.96%.

Will be able to see the report on the portal

UP Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that a new testing facility was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday. This facility will be available for testing done on or after September 16. In this, you will see the test results on the portal as soon as the lab updates it. For this, one has to go to labreports.upcovid19tracks.in or dgmh.gov.in.