Highlights: Corona records 5649 new cases found in Uttar Pradesh on Monday

Lucknow most affected by Corona in UP

Death toll from corona virus in UP is near 4 thousand

Lucknow

56 more people died due to Kovid-19 during last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh while 5,649 new corona positive cases have been reported in the state on Monday. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday said that the number of deaths due to infection has increased to 3976 during the last 24 hours, with 56 more people infected with the corona virus. With a new number of corona infection cases, a total of 62,144 patients are active in the state.

Medical and Health Department Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday that Prasad told that till now 205731 patients in the state have completely recovered from Kovid-19 infection and 62144 patients are treated in various Kovid-19 hospitals in the state. being done. According to government data, the death toll rose to 3,976 on Monday, with 56 more patients dead.

CM Yogi inaugurated Kovid Hospital in Gorakhpur

UP’s Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the number of containment zones in the state has now increased to 18,782. Out of which about 15,53,000 houses are identified, about 89 lakh people are living in these container zones. The number of positive cases in the containment zone is 47,288. 100 beds hostels, BSL-3 lab and guest house were inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the 300-bed dedicated Kovid Hospital in Gorakhpur.

Daily testing figure reached 1.50 lakh

UP Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that 1,30,464 samples were tested in the state on Monday. A total of 66,31,318 samples have been investigated so far. There are 62144 active cases in the state of which 32,724 people are in home isolation. Thus 52.65% of those currently infected are in home isolation.