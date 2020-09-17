Once again more than 6 thousand new corona patients have appeared in UP on Thursday evening. On Thursday, 6,318 new cases of corona infection were reported in one day. Apart from this, a total of 81 people died in the last 24 hours. So far, 4771 deaths have been reported in the state and a total of 3,36,294 cases have been reported.According to the Health Department report, 6,318 new corona cases have been reported in UP on Thursday. So far, a total of 4771 patients have died due to corona in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that 81 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours from Corona. So far, more than 80 lakh samples have been corona tested in the state.

Investigation of 1,51,693 samples in the state in 24 hours

During the press conference, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi said that 1,51,693 samples have been examined in the state in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 80,89,882 samples have been investigated in the state. A total of 23,02,964 samples have been investigated so far in September. The state’s positivity percentage has been 4.7.

More than 19 thousand containment zones

Awasthi said that the number of containment zones in the state has now increased to 19,104. There are about 15,29,000 houses identified, in which 84,99,000 people have been identified. There are 51,525 covid positive patients.