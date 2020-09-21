On Monday, 4703 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Uttar Pradesh and 88 more patients died. Releasing the corona report of the state on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state’s recovery rate has now exceeded 80 percent. The Health Secretary said that UP’s recovery rate (Corona Cases in UP) is now 80.69 percent.The number of infected people has increased to 3,58,893 with new cases of infection in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday that 4,703 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported while 5,135 patients have died so far.

More than 2 lakh 89 thousand patients healthy

He informed that 2,89,594 patients have been cured and they have been discharged from hospitals. Treatment of 64,164 infected patients is going on in the state. Prasad said that one lakh 35 thousand samples have been tested in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

86 lakh samples investigated in the state so far

So far, more than 86 lakh samples have been tested in the state. Explain that the UP government has set a target to examine 1 crore corona patients in the state by the end of September.