As the new year begins, the graph of new corona cases has started falling in the city. In the first three days of the year, 28% fewer new infections have been detected than in the last three days of the previous year. A total of 584 patients were screened in the last three days of December. In comparison, only 423 patients have been received till Sunday in January. Not only this, this figure is the lowest in the last six months. On Sunday too, 134 new infections were detected in the city, which is the lowest in the last six months.The last week of last year marked an average of 203 new infections daily. At the same time, in January so far, only 141 new cases have been reported on an average daily, although now Lucknow is the only district in UP where more than hundred new cases are being received daily.

23% patients reduced in UP

Like the city, the number of new infected is declining throughout the state. There has been a 23% reduction in new cases in UP in the last three days. In the state, 3058 patients were found in the last three days of December, whereas in the first three days of January only 2368 patients were found. Not only this, there are many districts where new cases are not coming out. Five districts did not find any new infections on Sunday, while on Saturday there were 11 such districts.

75 thousand crosses in the recovering city

The number of patients recovering from corona in the city has crossed 75 thousand. 208 people recovered from Corona on Sunday. Thus, this figure has increased to 75215. Similarly, deaths are also decreasing rapidly. Two infected people died in the city on Sunday. With this, the city now has only 2562 active infections. Of these, 1369 patients are in home isolation. Meanwhile, on Sunday, samples of a total of 7039 people were sent for examination.

+ ve meter

Gomtinagar 19

Indiranagar- 11

Rae Bareli Road- 11

Madianv 10

Talkatora 10