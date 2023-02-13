Unides Podem, Compromís and Esquerra Republicana have demanded the appearance in the Congress of Deputies and the Senate of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaka, while they have denounced that he and the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé ” they cannot continue to carry out their responsibilities” after the information published about the “infiltration” of a national police officer for two years in neighborhood and social movements in the city of Valencia.

The groups have registered various parliamentary initiatives to request explanations from the Ministry of the Interior regarding the information published by La Directa, which reveals that an agent “infiltrated” with a false identity for two years in neighborhood movements in the Valencian neighborhood of Benimaclet, such as Cuidem Benimaclet, the Social Center Okupat Anarquista l’Horta (CSOA), Grama, La Garrofera and the Antifeixistes PV movement. The three political formations have asked to “clarify” these facts, as well as the “reasons” for which it was decided to infiltrate a National Police agent “using public resources” in neighborhood and social movements “to spy on activists.” Thus, they have censured that these actions “cannot be consented to in a democracy”, and have demanded that those responsible “do not go unpunished”. “It is unacceptable,” they have stated. The Cuidem Benimaclet collective has called a press conference for this Tuesday attended by members of CSOA L’Horta, Cuidem Benimaclet and Alerta Solidària to assess the facts.

The trustee of Unides Podem in Les Corts, Pilar Lima, has demanded that the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, give explanations about “why public resources were used to spy on activists” and has wondered if the activism “it is considered a danger” because it would be “alarming if so”. Sources from the Government Delegation have refused to make any assessment of the complaint. For her part, the deputy of UP for Castellón in the Congress of Deputies Marisa Saavedra has registered parliamentary questions in which she demands that Marlaska “know why this police officer infiltrated” these groups.

From Compromís, the spokesperson in Congress, Joan Baldoví, has assured that the situation requires the “immediate appearance” of Marlaska and has indicated in a statement that it cannot be understood “that the Ministry of the Interior is promoting police infiltration in social movements, we cannot consent to this type of action in a democracy”. The trustee of Compromís in Les Cortes, Papi Robles, a neighbor of Benimaclet, has described these practices as “dark and undemocratic.” “The police have to guarantee the safety of the neighbors and not play spy within the social movements with public money”, she stated, while demanding responsibility from the central government for “this unacceptable action”. In addition, the senator from Compromís, Carles Mulet, has requested the appearance before the Interior Commission of the Senate of Grande-Malaska; the infiltrated agent with a false identity; the General Commissioner for Information, Eugenio Pereiro Blanco; the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez Ruiz, and the General Director of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, to explain the reason for the “massive infiltration of police in neighborhood movements in Barcelona and Valencia for the criminalization of these”.

Finally, from the Esquerra Republicana del País Valencià (ERPV) they have registered 46 questions to the Government to ask it to explain the reasons for the “infiltration” and have registered -together with the Republican Group of Congress, in addition to the request to appear- a document to that “the facts and reasons that have led the Ministry of the Interior to promote this infiltration be clarified, which is added to the two previous ones between pro-independence and anti-system movements that have become known in recent months.” The deputy of Esquerra Republicana Marta Rosique has announced that she will travel to Valencia this Monday to try to contact the affected groups and coordinate possible actions.