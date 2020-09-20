Highlights: CM Yogi cleared the process of transfer of basic teachers from one district to another in UP

This process was stalled due to lockdown, a completely online process would be adopted for transparency.

Priority in transfer of women teachers, disabled and seriously ill teachers after CM’s order

Lucknow

The process of transfer of basic teachers from one district to another in UP has been approved by CM Yogi Adityanath. This process was stopped due to lockdown. A completely online process will be adopted for transparency. More than 45000 applications were received for this.

Following the orders of CM Yogi, preference will be given to women teachers, differently abled and seriously ill teachers. Before the lockdown, please tell that the Yogi government had changed the transfer policy of teachers. According to the new policy, the 5-year time limit for transfer of teachers of Basic Education Department was reduced to 3 years.

Transfer time for women was given only 1 year, giving great relief to women. Earlier, CM Yogi had directed to complete the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in the Basic Education Department in a week. CM Yogi had said that the state government is committed to provide adequate employment opportunities to the youth including jobs.