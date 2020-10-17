Lucknow: Mission Shakti has been started in Balrampur today amidst the questions being raised about women safety in Uttar Pradesh. The objective of this campaign, which runs from Shardiya to Vasantik Navratri, is to provide security, respect and self-reliance for women and girls. The Chief Minister started it from Balrampur and Governor Anandiben Patel from Lucknow.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Mission Shakti” is being launched in the state from the first day of ‘Sharadiya Navratri’, an auspicious occasion to worship Shakti. This campaign will be helpful in spreading a sense of respect and safety towards women and children and in providing a new dimension to the need for self-reliance.

To pay homage to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off Mission Shakti campaign from Balrampur & I’m extremely delighted to launch this programme. Mission Shakti aims at guaranteeing security & respect for every woman in the state: UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath https://t.co/8Uw6lyfGc3 pic.twitter.com/XWrOTjnSbP – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

He said that to pay tribute to the victim of an unfortunate incident, I decided to start the Mission Shakti Abhiyan from Balrampur. CM said that respect and respect for women and children is our culture. Today, ‘Mission Shakti’ is being launched with this spirit.

What is the mission power of Yogi Government?

During this 180-day campaign, women and girls will be made aware of training, security and respect for becoming self-sufficient through all 75 districts, 521 blocks, 59,000 panchayats, 630 urban bodies and 1535 police stations. In the first phase, this campaign will be kept awareness based. In the second phase, emphasis will be placed on the implementation of mission power.

Also read-

Corona update: less than 8 lakh active cases in the country after one and a half months, 62 thousand new patients arrived in 24 hours

Bihar election: LJP sources claim – The party will not be on the backfoot regarding PM’s issue, will continue to support