Ram Ratan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, took 24 years in a court battle with 3 months in jail to prove his innocence. Ram Ratan is now 65 years old. On Monday, a local court in Muzaffarnagar finally acquitted him after the police failed to produce any evidence against him. About 24 years ago, a case was registered against him for possessing an illegal firearm.For this, he has also spent 3 months in jail. His family claimed that the allegations leveled against him were false and he was implicated during the panchayat elections due to political enmity. His lawyer Dharam Singh Gujjar said, “Ram Ratan had to appear in court on more than 500 dates during the last 24 years. He suffered a lot of mental and physical torture.

Police was arrested in the year 1996

Ram Ratan, a resident of Rohana Khurd village in Muzaffarnagar, was arrested in 1996 by a police team from the city Kotwali police station. It was alleged that a country-made pistol with two bullets was recovered from his possession. He was booked under the Arms Act and sent to jail. He was granted bail after spending three months in jail. In 2006, the local court framed charges against him and asked the police to produce evidence and recovered weapons.

After 14 years of waiting for evidence, the CJM court acquitted Ram Ratan, as there was no other option. His lawyer said, “The court asked the prosecution to give evidence and was given enough time, but they failed to produce any evidence against my client.” The court acquitted him due to lack of evidence.

Ram Ratan said that when he arrested and charged me, I was 41 years old. It feels like a really long time. I can finally breathe a sigh of relief but I don’t know who will compensate me for the torture and persecution I have endured for so many years.