The dates for the by-elections in the remaining assembly seats have been announced, leaving one seat in Uttar Pradesh. On November 3, votes will be cast in 7 assembly seats of UP. The counting of votes will take place on November 10 and the results will be announced on this day. There will not be a by-election in Rampur’s Swar seat yet.According to the Election Commission, the notification for the by-election will be issued on 9 October. October 16 is the last day for nominations, while nominations can be withdrawn by October 19.

Apart from UP, voting will also be held in MP, Jharkhand, Haryana

The Election Commission has announced the by-election dates for all 54 assembly seats. Apart from UP, voting will be held on November 3 in the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Haryana, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. Earlier, during the announcement of Bihar assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that the by-elections dates will be announced on September 29.

This by-election is important for 2022 election

Preparations have started as soon as the by-elections are announced for the UP assembly seats. This by-election is considered to be very important for the 2022 assembly elections. Also, due to Corona infection, this time elections will be done differently.

One seat SP, 6 seats with BJP

Of the 7 seats to be elected, Samajwadi Party holds one seat in Malhani in Jaunpur. The remaining six seats are with the BJP. Two of these seats are vacant due to the demise of state government ministers.

Seats on which elections are to be held

Western UP – Tundla (Firozabad), Bulandshahr, Naugawa Sadat (Amroha)

Central UP – Ghatampur (Kanpur Nagar), Bangarmau (Unnao)

East UP – Malhani (Jaunpur), Deoria Sadar