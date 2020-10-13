Highlights: BJP declared candidates for UP assembly by-election

Candidates for the by-elections in 6 assembly seats of UP

Chetan Chauhan’s wife gets ticket from Naagwan Sadat seat of Amroha

Voting on November 3 for by-elections in seven assembly seats

Lucknow

The BJP has released its list of candidates for the by-elections in 6 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh (by elections in uttar pradesh) in the next month. Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of Chetan Chauhan, who was a minister in Uttar Pradesh government, has been given ticket from Naagwan Sadat seat of Amroha. Chetan Chauhan died recently due to Corona and the seat fell vacant after his death.

Apart from this, Usha Sirohi from Bulandshahar seat, Prempal Dhangar from Tundla (Reserve), Srikant Katiyar from Bangarmau, Upendra Paswan from Ghatampur (Reserve) and Manoj Singh from Malhani have been given tickets. The candidate for Deoria seat has not been announced yet. Voting for these seats is scheduled on November 3.



Notification of by-elections for Uttar Pradesh’s Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani assembly seats has been issued. Nominations will be filed by 16 October, which will be scrutinized on 17 October. The last date for withdrawal is 19 October and voting is on 3 November. The results of the by-election will be announced on 10 November. Of these seven seats, BJP was occupied by six while SP was occupied by one.