The Samajwadi Party, which surrounds the BJP government of UP in the Hathras incident, has nominated the father of the gang rape accused himself in the by-election for the Tundla assembly in Firozabad. The son of SP candidate Maharaj Singh Dhangar is accused of gangrape with a minor student of his own college. He has been in jail for seven months. The candidate was also accused of giving money to the police to save his son, but no action was taken against him for not providing concrete evidence in the investigation. Ever since the candidate’s name has been announced, other parties have been continuously mulling over the matter.Explain that the by-election has been announced on the vacant Tundla assembly since SP Singh Baghel, MLA from Tundla Assembly, became the MP of Agra. SP has nominated Maharaj Singh Dhangar as its candidate for this seat. Eight months ago, a student’s father lodged a complaint against Maharaj Singh Dhangar’s son Deepak Dhangar and four of his friends for misbehaving for several days on drug abuse, gang-raping and taking obscene pictures. Due to influence, the name of Dhangar’s son did not appear in the case. After catching the four youths, the police had left the police station and filed a case only in the molestation sections.

IG got gang sections investigated

IGA Satish Ganesh got a confidential investigation after he became aware of the case. In this, the then CO and the station in-charge were accused. After this, the sections of gangrape were increased in the trial and there were attempts to catch Deepak Dhangar. When Deepak Dhangar was absconding, Munadi was also done outside the house. On this case, Congress candidate Snehlata says that she has not been nominated yet and our party does not believe in accusation. We can say further only after nomination. At the same time, an attempt was made to talk to former MLA Tundla SP Singh Baghel in this matter, which was not possible.