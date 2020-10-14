Highlights: Bypolls to be held in seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

BJP had possession of six seats in seven seats, now the prestige of winning those seats

Special consideration is being given to sympathy and caste in ticket distribution

BJP’s equation may change this time in a by-election

Lucknow

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh on November 3 for seven seats are a matter of prestige for the ruling BJP, as it held six of these seats. To retain its hold, it has tried to exploit the sympathy wave and caste equations, taking advantage of the division in opposition. This strategy can be seen from the ticket distribution. The results of these seats will come on 10 November.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party contested the 2017 assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party aligned itself with Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. The BJP’s alliance with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is now broken. The opposition parties are contesting the by-elections this time, so the BJP is hopeful of splitting the votes.

‘Opposition will end by fighting amongst themselves’

BJP State Vice-President and Legislative Council Member Vijay Bahadur Pathak says, “The organization’s strong hold among the people and the development work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will win the BJP in all seats.” The opposition will end by fighting among themselves.

BJP gave them tickets

The BJP on Tuesday announced Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugaon Sadat, Usha Sirohi in Bulandshahar, Prempal Dhangar in Tundla, Srikant Katiyar in Bangarmau, Upendra Paswan in Ghatampur and Manoj Singh in Malhani. Churning is going on for Deoria seat only.

They made candidates for sympathy card

There is a buzz in the political corridors that the BJP has tried to play a sympathy card by making Sangita Chauhan, wife of Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the state government in Naugaon Sadat, and Usha Sirohi, wife of Virendra Sirohi, chief whip in the Assembly in Bulandshahar.

This is the equation of Ghatampur seat

Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the state government and Mrs. Kamal Rani Varun, died of corona infection, while several-time MLA and former revenue minister Virender Sirohi died due to illness. However, after the death of government minister Kamal Rani Varun in Ghatampur, his family has given ticket to Upendra Paswan, regional president of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha of Kanpur-Bundelkhand.

What will happen in Tundla?

A senior BJP official says that the worker is given importance rather than family and heritage. Prempal has been an officer of Dhangar Sangha on Tundla safe seat, while Manoj Singh, a candidate from Malhani, has come from Allahabad University student politics. Shrikant Katiyar, candidate of Bangarmau has been the District President of BJP.

What do political pundits say?

Political analysts say that BJP has tried to play non-Jatav cards in Tundla and Ghatampur seats reserved for Scheduled Castes. According to analysts, the BJP is looking to take advantage of the good number of Paswan fraternity in Ghatampur and Dhangar fraternity in Tundla. Tundla seat is vacant after Prof SP Baghel, a minister in the state government, was elected as an MP from Agra. The Deoria seat is vacated by the demise of Janmejaya Singh and Malhani seat SP’s Parasnath Yadav.

Emphasis on supporting backward in these seats

While the BJP looked at this class with the help of Kshatriya candidates in Naugaon Sadat and Malhani, there is a strong emphasis on the Jat equation in Bundeshar. In Bangarmau seat, BJP has emphasized on giving backward opportunity to Srikant Katiyar. Srikanth comes from the dominant Kurmi society in the backward caste.

CM Yogi himself has spoken to workers

For the by-election, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh have last week held a dialogue with the booth level workers of the seven seats through video conferencing. According to BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit, State President Swatantra Dev Singh will address the meeting of workers in Naogaon Sadat in Amroha district on Wednesday and Bulandshahr assembly constituency on Thursday.

This election is very prestigious for the BJP, because in 2017, the BJP won six of these seats. Only Malhani seat remained in the possession of SP.