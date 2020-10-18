The board has been set up for the assembly by-elections to be held in 7 seats in UP. Every party has its own preparation but the special thing is that on behalf of the ruling party, the Chief Minister will lead the campaign in the election summer, while the leader of the opposition will not be in the field. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will hold a virtual rally. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP supremo Mayawati will also stay away from the electoral fray.The opposition is quite hopeful of these by-elections in this phase of Corona transition, out of the seven seats where the by-elections are being held, one Samajwadi Party had it while the remaining 6 seats were won by BJP candidates. In such a situation, the opposition is putting all its efforts to share the seats of the BJP account. Opposition parties believe that the public is troubled by the economic conditions and law and order after the lockdown. There is resentment in it and its impact will be seen in the elections.

State is not able to handle CM – Congress

Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Yadav says that wherever people are meeting, a spontaneous politics is being seen within them about the government and the BJP. Congress MLC Deepak Singh says that now the public is beginning to understand that the state is not being managed by the Chief Minister and just by giving support to a particular section, democracy is behaving like a monarchy.

CM Yogi will hold a rally in every seat

However, despite such enthusiasm of the opposition, questions are being raised about the seriousness of the efforts due to the large number of people keeping direct distance in the election campaign. According to BJP sources, the Chief Minister has rallies in Bihar. In such a by-election, a rally is being planned for every seat at the moment.

Akhilesh will make social media

According to Samajwadi Party sources, SP President Akhilesh Yadav will hold at least one virtual rally in every assembly. According to the plan made at present, these rallies will be broadcast on social media and will be screened at different places in the regions. State President Ajay Kumar Lallu will lead the election campaign for the Congress. Apart from the elected representatives from the Samajwadi Party, the officials of the organization will take over.

Camped for small gatherings

All the parties have decided to give preference to small gatherings in the assembly constituency. According to the assembly seats, the duty of the people has been imposed. Each party has placed its observer, who will stay here till the election and keep an eye on all the electoral activities. Leaders have been given the responsibility to set up small chaupalas to meet people on the sidelines of rallies and meetings and tell the people about the priorities of their party.

Rahul-Priyanka in the list of Congress’s star campaigners

The Congress Committee on Saturday released its list of 30 star campaigners for campaigning in favor of party candidates in the by-elections in seven seats in the state. Star campaigners include state president Ajay Kumar Lallu with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, CLP leader Aradhana Mishra, Pramod Tiwari, Rajabbar, PL Punia, Rajeev Shukla, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasad, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Vivek Bansal, Deepak Singh, Suhail Ansari. , Nadeem Javed, Rajaram Pal, Rashid Alvi, Brijendra Singh, Harendra Malik, BL Khabari, Bal Kumar Patel, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajay Rai, Gajraj Singh, RK Chaudhary, Imran Masood, Pramod Krishnam, Imram Pratapgarhi and Rakesh Sachan.