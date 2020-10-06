Bypoll dates have been announced for 7 assembly seats in UP. One of them is Tundla Assembly seat in Firozabad district. The ’68 years of saline water and the story of 46 village life’ is going on in the by-election between the promises of the leaders. The people of these villages feel cheated every time in elections. Even after this, the problem of salt water has not been solved.Leaders seeking votes in this region do politics about water. The villagers are asked to provide sweet water while seeking votes, but after winning the elections, they are also unable to listen to their problems and go to their village. At times, even the high officials took their problems but still could not get any relief.

The villagers said

Ram Khel of Jarara village said that due to lack of sweet water in the village, water has to be brought from many kilometers away. As soon as you wake up in the morning, you start worrying about water. Village women and children go out in search of water. Gaurishankar of Dhakai village says that a lot of people come here to ask for votes after the elections, but no one comes after winning. The people of our village are treated step-by-step. Bhimashree of the village said that due to saline water, people’s teeth are getting worse. After drinking this water, the youth have also started to appear older.

People left the village

There are many families in these villages who have left the village due to salt water problem. Rural Rajiv Kumar said that people bring relationships for daughters but they go away after hearing the water problem. The youth of these villages also face a lot of trouble for marriage. Some people left the village and settled in Agra and other cities.