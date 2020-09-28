There is a good news for those waiting for a government job in UP. About 14 thousand jobs are coming in the irrigation department of UP government. Soon UPSSC will start the recruitment process for these posts. At the departmental level, its exercise has already started.According to the information received, about 14 thousand posts, including Group B and C, are vacant in the Irrigation Department of UP. The posts of divisional, divisional and chief engineer office cadre, divisional and chief engineer office cadre clerk, cinchpal, cinch supervisor, district collector, work supervisor, scribe, head scribe and tube well drivers are vacant as well as deputy revenue officers.

At present, information is being collected about various vacant posts. The information about the vacant posts of Group B and C will be first collected and sent to the government. After that, action will begin at the level of governance. The educational qualification for these posts is stated to be intermediate.

So much vacancy in different positions

According to the information received, there are currently more than 14000 vacant posts in the department. The department currently has 2,375 vacancies for the post of clerk, 4,587 for the post of Cinchpal, 849 for the post of Cench Supervisor, 430 for the post of District Magistrate, 49 for the post of Work Supervisor, 315 for the post of Scribe, 38 for the post of Head Scribe. There are a total of 14,367 vacancies, including 5,724 vacancies for the post of tube well driver.