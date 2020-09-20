Five months after the start of the new academic session in Uttar Pradesh, the UP board has started its NCERT-based syllabus for its 11th grade commerce stream students.

This decision of the UP board means that NCERT based syllabus will be implemented in Cormus Stream 12th standard in about 28000 board-affiliated schools across the state in the next academic session.

As a result, the UP board 12th class examination will be based on NCERT syllabus in 2022. Board officials said that earlier the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) based curriculum for Arts and Science has been implemented.

UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that on September 18, an order has been sent by Vishesh Secretary (Secondary Education) Aryka Akhauri to the Directorate of Secondary Education and UP Board. In this order, approval and details of course changes have been given.

He said that on 28 August 2020, the proposal was approved by the UP Board.

In the old curriculum, a compulsory subject was Hindi or General Hindi. There were also several subjects as options. But now in the new curriculum, students have to choose General Hindi, Business Studies and Accountancy as a compulsory subject. At the same time, there will be two optional subjects such as Economics, English, Mathematics and Computer.

On 1 April 2018, the UP board had said that the NCERT based syllabus of 18 subjects should be implemented in schools affiliated to the board.

In Commerce stream, 41612 students were enrolled in class 9 and 71,834 students in class 11.