A total of 55.35 lakh students of the High School and Intermediate will be given the UP Board examination for the year 2021 as 55 lakh 35 thousand 137 students have applied for appearing in the tenth and twelfth board exams. According to the data released by the board, 29.82 lakh students have applied in high school and 24.43 lakh in intermediate. Due to Corona, the application deadline was extended twice to increase the number of applicants. According to data from the Board Office, there were a total of 56,01,034 applications for the board examination for the year 2020, while for the year 2021 the number came down to 55,35,137.

UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that this number is coming down after the board made Aadhaar compulsory with examination form, curbing students from other states and neighboring countries.

UP board exam: Marksheet stuck by hundreds of students in one letter

According to the data released by the board, 29,63,687 in high school institutional, 18,064 in high school individual, 29,81,751 students have applied. At the same time, 24,80,564 have been applied for inter institutional and 72,822 for inter individual. In total, 25,53,386 applied to Inter.