Highlights: Acid attack incident in Gonda district of UP

Youth throws acid on three real sisters, condition of 1 is critical

Case of village of Paraspur police station area, police started investigation

Scorched elder sister continues to be treated in district hospital in attack

Gonda

A major incident of acid attack on three sisters has been reported in UP’s Gonda district. It is being told that a young man threw acid on three sisters while sleeping. Gonda police is involved in the investigation of the incident. As soon as the incident was detected, sensation spread in the area.

The case is of Pakka village under Paraspur police station area. Here a domineering youth threw acid on three sisters of the Scheduled Caste (Dalit). The elder sister was severely scorched in an acid attack. At the same time, the remaining two younger sisters were also sprinkled with acid. Immediately, the three sisters were hurriedly admitted to the district hospital, where the elder sister is being treated in critical condition.

Currently, the reasons behind the incident have not been known. Police of Paraspur police station reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident. SO Paraspur Sudhir Singh has confirmed the occurrence of acid attack. The police is investigating the matter.