The process of byelection is going on in seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. This election before Assembly elections 2022 is a tough test for the BJP in power. BJP has six seats out of these vacant seven. At present, everyone is eyeing the corona crisis in the state, the preparations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the by-elections going on after the Hathras scandal. The results of the by-election will reveal the voters’ attitude towards political parties. The BJP’s credibility is at stake in these by-elections.Along with all the big parties of the state, small parties have also filed nomination papers of their candidates. BJP has tried to play the emotional card by fielding its workers and wives of two late leaders for all seats. Different equations are working on all seats. Malhani seat of Jaunpur district is vacant due to the death of Paras Nath Yadav of Samajwadi Party from here. The SP has the challenge of keeping this seat.

Equation complicated on Malhani seat

SP has nominated Lucky Yadav, son of Paras Nath from Malhani seat, while Manoj Singh from BJP is in front of him. BSP has confused the equation by fielding Jayaprakash Dubey and Congress by Rakesh Mishra. Dhananjay Singh, who was a two-time MLA on this seat, is also making the fight interesting by hitting the ground.

Challenge for BJP to retain Bangarmau seat

The Bangarmau seat of Unnao is vacant due to the membership of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The challenge for the BJP is to retain this seat. BJP has fielded former District President of Unnao Shrikant Katiyar from here. The Samajwadi Party has given tickets to Suresh Kumar Pal and the BSP to Mahesh Prasad. Congress has fielded Aarti Bajpai from Bangarmau.

BJP fielded Prempal Dhangar from Tundla safe seat

The Tundla reserved seat of Firozabad is vacant after the cabinet minister SP Singh Baghel was elected MP in the Yogi government. The BJP has fielded Prempal Dhangar on this seat which has been vacant for many days. In front of them, SP’s Maharaj Singh Dhangar is in the fray. BSP has fielded Sanjeev Kumar Chak and Congress has fielded Snehlata from here.

Ghatampur seat vacated by death of minister Kamalrani in Yogi government

Kanpur’s Ghatampur reserved seat is vacant after the death of Cabinet Minister Kamalrani Varun in the Yogi government. BJP has nominated Upendra Paswan, President of Scheduled Front in Kanpur Bundelkhand region from here. SP has played bet on Indrajit Corey in the 2017 election. The BSP has given ticket to Kuldeep Kumar Sankhwar and the Congress to Kripa Shankar.

Janmejaya Singh’s son contesting from Deoria Sadar after rebelling from BJP

The Deoria Sadar assembly seat is vacant due to the demise of Janmay Singh, a BJP MLA. Here all the major parties have played bets on the Brahmin candidates. BJP has given ticket to Satyaprakash Mani. Brahmashankar Tripathi, who was a cabinet minister in the SP government, is a candidate. BSP has fielded Abhayanath Tripathi while Congress has fielded Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi. The sons of the late Janmejaya are contesting here by rebelling against the BJP. He can make some modifications in the political equation.

BJP nominated Sirohi’s wife Usha from Bulandshahr

The seat of Bulandshahr has been vacated by the death of BJP MLA Virender Singh Sirohi. BJP has nominated Usha’s wife Usha from here. The SP has tied up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal on this seat. Ralod has fielded Praveen Singh. Mohammad Yunus from BSP and Sushil Chaudhary from Congress are contesting.

BJP gave ticket to Chetan Chauhan’s wife Sangeeta Chauhan in Naugawan Sadat seat

Elections are being held due to the death of Chetan Chauhan, a cabinet minister in Naagawa Sadat seat of Amroha. BJP has given ticket to Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of late minister Chetan Chauhan. They are pitted against SP’s Syed Javed Abbas, BSP’s Mohammad Furkan Ahmed and Congress’s Kamlesh Singh.

The by-election will lead to the assembly elections in 2022

Senior political analyst PN Dwivedi says that this by-election will reveal the trend of assembly elections due in 2022. If there is a challenge before the BJP to save its seats, then the opposition parties have to wrest the seats from it. These by-elections will draw a big streak in state politics.