The RPG will allow you to play the first hours of your campaign, which will place us on the Greek island of Lesbos.

If you are passionate about stories around Ancient Rome, THQ Nordic brings you the perfect game for you. Expeditions: Rome allows you to explore one of the most interesting parts of Europe’s past through a proposal of Turn-based RPG that will lead us to fight against huge armies of soldiers. If this idea catches your attention, know that the game will receive a demo tomorrow, December 17, on the platform Steam.

The Expeditions: Rome demo will take us to the start of the campaign in GreeceThe various presentation videos of Expeditions: Rome have left us images as epic as they are massive, as they propose the expansion of the Roman Empire through great fighting between legions. However, every legend has a modest beginning, and that is why the demo of the title will take us to the Greek island of Lesbos for its later conquest.

The fate of Rome is in our hands, which means that we too can shape the future of empire. We can go to the rough and conquer territories based on legionaries and wars, or we have the option of convincing the different members of the Senate to obtain their support in the most complex decisions. Either way, our actions will determine the outcome of one of the most iconic eras in human history.

If you are interested in seeing how other players perform with Expeditions: Rome, keep in mind that THQ Nordic is preparing a weekend in which international streamers What Burkeblack, ClassyPax Y CletusBueford will have the opportunity to test the game at the same time interact with their audience. These content creators will start the game tomorrow and finish their conquests on Monday. December 20th.

Lovers of Roman history and video games will not have to wait long to expand their empire in Expeditions: Rome, as the title developed by Logic Artists will be released on January 20, 2022. So hone your strategic skills and practice speaking to forge the most worthy destination for Rome, something in which legionaries, gladiators, politicians of the time and other figures of great importance will contribute.

