Meerut: In Uttar Pradesh, a case of alleged insult to the statue of Shruti Devi, established in Digambar Jain College, located in Baghpat, Meerut Division and lockout in the institute has come to light. However, after catching up with the matter, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has apologized to the Jain society for the incident. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about this matter.

The incident took place without the knowledge of key activists – ABVP

ABVP National Minister Rahul Kumar Valmiki has apologized for the episode on his Twitter handle saying that the incident happened without the knowledge of ignorant and prominent activists, and ABVP does not even endorse such an incident. Valmiki’s tweet says, “We consider the campus to be a temple of education and have reverence for all the scriptures and traditions.” The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad apologizes to the entire Jain society for the mistake of some workers of Baghpat. ”

What did Rahul Gandhi tweet?

Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of the famous poet Rahat Indauri’s ghazal with the video of the statue controversy, saying, “Lagegi aag aayenge ghar ghar in many times, here only our house is little.”



‘Fire will come home in many strides,

Our house here is only a little … ‘ pic.twitter.com/nqTB8GM5M2 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 24, 2020

What is the whole matter?

Significantly, on Tuesday, ABVP activists had locked the main gate of the college, allegedly stating the statue set up in Digambar Jain College as disputed and demanded a seven-day ultimatum to the management committee to remove the statue. People of the Jain community took out a procession and expressed their anger and submitted a memorandum to the College Management Committee, demanding action against the ABVP workers.

Case filed against ten unknown ABVP activists

The principal of the college, Dr. Virendra Singh, entered into a conspiracy against the ABVP workers on charges of breaking into the institute and trying to sabotage, lock their lock and try to make students and staff hostage, etc. Superintendent of Police of Baghpat, Abhishek Singh said, “A case has been registered against ten unidentified ABVP activists by nominating three people on the basis of Tahrir.” Principal Dr. Virendra Singh told the local media that this statue in the college Established four years ago in 2016, the symbol of Jainism is that of mother Shruti Devi.

