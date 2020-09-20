The crisis has been averted with the employment of 1687 professional degree teachers working in the upper primary schools of the Basic Education Council. These teachers have breathed a sigh of relief from the Supreme Court’s decision. Btech, BCA, B.Pharma, B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Home Science) in addition to B.Sc. as per the guideline of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in the recruitment of 29334 Assistant Teachers of Mathematics and Science, which started on 11 July 2013 in upper primary schools. , B.Sc Biotech and Forestry etc. Professional degree candidates also applied.

12588 candidates were selected in Science class and 13097 in Mathematics. Of these, 1086 and 601 candidates respectively in science and mathematics category were those who had professional degrees. The qualifications of these degree holders were challenged by some applicants who were not selected. First the matter went to the High Court and after that the hearing was going on in the Supreme Court from December 2019. On 15 September, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging the selection of teachers with professional degrees. It is worth mentioning that on 21 September 2015, appointment letters were given to selected candidates of 29334 Assistant Teacher Recruitment.

NCTE had amended itself in 2011.

In the NCTE notification dated 23 August 2010, candidates holding BA and BSc degrees were considered eligible for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher in upper primary schools. However, on 29 July 2011, NCTE considered all the graduate degree holders as BA, removing BA-B.Sc. After that the UP government had placed the BSC qualification in the mandate dated 11 July 2013 for 29334 recruitment. Which was revised on 23 August 2013 to be graduated or equivalent degree as per NCTE notification.

Thus mathematics or science became a qualification as a subject at the graduate level for teacher recruitment. The same qualification is also there in the Teacher Services Rules 1981. To resolve this dispute, the state government had constituted a high power committee on 4 August 2014, which reported in favor of professional degree holders on 3 September 2014. These professional degree holders were trained in science class in BTC and B.Ed and after giving TET in science class they were appointed as teachers in science and mathematics subjects.

They have to say-

Legitimate teachers continued to be harassed in one case or the other for five years after their appointment, but eventually won. The petitioners should also understand how the unemployed are fooled in the name of petty relief. The struggle that has been going on for years has come to an end.

– Anil Rajbhar, 29334 teachers appointed in teacher recruitment