Lucknow: Lightning came to a standstill in many areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh, many districts remained submerged in darkness. In fact, the electricity workers held a day-long strike yesterday due to which the power system collapsed.

The markets of Prayagraj remained submerged in darkness, while there was lightning in Maharajganj for hours, the anger of the troubled people erupted and in the late evening they reached to block the road. During this, they also clashed with the police. Not only Maharajganj or Prayagraj, many areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh were immersed in darkness yesterday.

The reason for this sudden power crisis in Uttar Pradesh is the strike of the power workers against privatization. Against this, the electricity workers boycotted work in UP for the whole day on Monday. Power workers went on a day-long strike yesterday in several areas of UP from the capital Lucknow to Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Moradabad to Amethi.

This demonstration is against the decision of the UP government to privatize Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Negotiations have also been held between the government and the power workers to avoid a confrontation – but no result was found. Two days and two rounds of talks have been held with Power Chief Additional Energy Secretary.

Power employees say that the government is adamant that the privatization tenders will not be stopped. Purvanchal secretary of State Council of Education Ashish Kumar Singh says that these companies have been formed in the public interest but private companies are coming to make profit. This is the proof of the oppressive policies of the government.

Gorakhpur SDO Ajay Kumar said, “Talked to the chairman that you will do whatever you want to do privatization. We should not talk to anyone other than privatization.” When the privatization is stopped, the agitation will be withdrawn. ”The effect of both sides being sticky is that the lights went off in the Purvanchal area of ​​UP yesterday. The side effect of this was that water supply was also stalled in many places.

