Highlights: Yogi government took huge action late Thursday night, transferred 13 IPS officers

SP of 8 districts including Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kheri and Siddharthnagar also included

Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satyendra Kumar Moradabad has been sent to PAC. Vijay Dhul will be the new SP in his place.

Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath Sarkar took huge action late on Thursday night and transferred 13 IPS officers. It also includes the captains of 8 districts including Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kheri and Siddharthnagar. SP Kheri Satyendra Kumar has been sent to Moradabad PAC. Vijay Dhul will be the new SP in his place.

Satyendra Kumar was able to last only one and a half months. In the last one month, the sword of action was hanging after the role of police in rape, 3 cases of murder and former MLA Nirvendra Mishra scandal.

IPS transfer list

SP of Unnao transferred

Apart from these, Suresh Rao A. Kulkarni posted in Economic Crimes Research has been made SP of Unnao District. At the same time, Unnao SP Rohan P Kanay has been removed and sent to PAC Prayagraj.

Vinod Kumar Singh will be the new SP of Kushinagar

In Hardoi, SP Amit Kumar I will now be SP in UP 112. Anurag Vats, posted as SP in Kanpur Dehat, has been made the Superintendent of Police of Hardoi. Vinod Kumar Singh, SSP, ATS has been appointed as the new SP of Kushinagar. Keshav Kumar Chaudhary, posted at 35th Corps PAC, Lucknow, has been made the new SP of Kanpur Dehat.

SP of Mahoba suspended after Prayagraj

The IPS officers of the UP government are undergoing intense action these days. After Prayagraj, the Yogi government has now ordered suspension of SP Manilal Patidar of Mahoba district as well. After this action, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Srivastava has been made the new SP of Mahoba. Prior to Mahoba, Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit was also suspended.