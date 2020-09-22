Police have made a sensational disclosure in the murder of a 10-year-old child in Shahjahanpur district of UP. According to the police, the young man was strangled to death by an unsuccessful attempt at misdemeanor prior to this incident. The child had gone to the young man while watching pornographic videos. The accused escaped by throwing the corpse into the sugarcane field. The police have caught the accused and sent him to jail.The incident is from Thana Roja area of ​​Shahjahanpur. Here 3 days ago, the body of a 10-year-old child was found in a sugarcane field, the child was missing from his house since morning. The police started the investigation by sending the body of the child for postmortem. Seeing the condition of the child’s body, the police proceeded to investigate the murder angle.

Child reached while watching porn video

During the investigation, a shocking revelation was revealed when a young man named Sonu of the area was questioned. In the police interrogation, the accused said that he was watching pornographic videos that day near Pipariya road. During that time the child came to him. He seduced the child and took him to the field.

Killed after shouting at a child

On going to the field, the child shouted, causing panic and slapping his body and throwing the corpse into the field. The child’s mobile was also broken and thrown into the pond. At present, the police has sent the accused to jail. SP City Sanjay Kumar said that, during the investigation, the name of a young man named Sonu was revealed, some clues were involved in the inquiry, on the basis of that, the entire disclosure was made.