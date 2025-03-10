The exporter and former coach Juan Carlos Unzué, who on June 18, 2020 announced that he suffered amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ELA), will cease to be a Dazn commentator for the progress of the disease that causes him a “respiratory limitation”.

“I want to announce that due to the respiratory limitation I need to make more effort to speak. I think that, much to my regret, the time has come to stop commenting Dazn matches, ”said Unzué this Sunday in an advance of an interview with the protagonist that will be broadcast on Tuesday conducted by the narrator Miguel Ángel Román.

The reason

The advance of the disease causes a “respiratory limitation”

The former 57 -year -old soccer player, who was diagnosed with ELA in February 2020 and announced it to the press four months later, had been three years old who were mostly from Barcelona for three years, where he was as a player for two seasons and second coach with Luis Enrique, achieving the triplet (League, Cup and Champions League) in 2015.

Unzué has become one of the most representative voices of ELA’s patients. His reproach in Congress to Government and Opposition (” If we do not have the patients with ELA, it is time to lose “) gave a decisive impulse to a law that, after more than two years of processing, was finally approved unanimously in September of last year. In addition, the ex -manager has given talks to first division teams making the disease visible.





