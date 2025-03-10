03/10/2025



Updated at 12: 37h.





Juan Carlos Unzué It has become an example for all amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ELA). Not only for the way of facing the diagnosis at the time, but for how it has been day by day facing the hard degeneration that occurs day by day.

In addition to talks, to raise the voice against political inaction or to try to value the vital optimism with which the difficulties that fate puts, Unzué did not stop sharing his football knowledge in Dazn in his work as a commentator should be fought. Next to Miguel Ángel Román, Rubén Martín And the rest of the narrators, the one who was a goalkeeper and coach provided his analysis and opinions to enrich each LaLiga meeting. However, the ELA is starting to take its toll.

This Tuesday, Dazn will issue an interview that points to being the last one that he can give publicly, at least with his own voice. The progressive worsening of his state has reached his respiratory function, to the point that it is already impossible to participate in his television work. In an emotional talk, Unzué has told Román that is forced to stop commenting on the matches.

In the analysis program after each day, the post, the presenter Sandra Arcas has shown a small fragment of the interview they have done to Unzué at home, from where it can barely leave, and that will be broadcast this Tuesday.









With obvious difficulties, Unzué recounts that he is forced to leave television that has given him so many good times. «You have given me the opportunity to see the games with that coach’s look. I want to announce that due To that respiratory limitation I need to make more effort to speak, so I think the time has come to stop commenting on the games in Dazn, very much to my regret, ”he explains.

Everything indicates that the public appearances of a Unzué end that, since he announced publicly in 2020 that ELA had become an outstanding activist for the visibility of this disease.

Social networks have been filled with messages of support and affection towards Unzué, and possibly they multiply on Tuesday when the interview is broadcast.