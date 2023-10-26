The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the invitation of the Hamas delegation to Moscow an unworthy step

Representatives of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas were invited to Moscow. This caused condemnation from Israel; the country’s Foreign Ministry called such a step “undignified” and capable of legitimizing the group’s “atrocities,” reports TASS.

Israel views the invitation of Hamas leaders to Moscow as an undignified step that gives a tailwind to terror and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists Israeli Foreign Ministry

Israel demanded the immediate expulsion of the Hamas delegation from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Abu Marzuk, a member of the Politburo of the Palestinian group Hamas, arrived in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place on October 26, the discussion concerned the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip and the release of Russian citizens captured by the Islamist group.

What is the cooperation between Russia and Hamas?

Contacts with a representative of the Hamas movement took place in continuation of the Russian line for the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip. Issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were also discussed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia, in turn, confirmed its position regarding the implementation of the international decision on the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, which will peacefully coexist with Israel.

On the same day, contacts with Hamas representatives took place in Qatar. Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov said that he met in Doha with the political leader of the radical Hamas movement and discussed with him the fate of the hostages.

According to the first director of the FSB, Sergei Stepashin, Russia’s position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is the fight against terrorism and the protection of civilians. He compared the atrocities against human life occurring in the region to the siege of Leningrad.

Russia’s role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has been announced

Hamas Politburo member Hussam Badran, who arrived in Moscow, said that Russia is capable of playing a significant role in resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip and delivering aid to the enclave.

Russia can play a greater role in ending the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and applying international pressure to deliver urgent aid to our people in the Gaza Strip Hussam BadranMember of the Hamas Politburo

Hamas appreciates Russia’s role at the international level, the group’s representative noted. In particular, the movement’s leaders praised Moscow’s use of the veto in the UN Security Council during the voting on the American draft resolution on the Middle East.

Then Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called the US draft resolution on the Gaza Strip a license for Israel to conduct a ground operation, adding that the document was significantly inferior to quality standards.

The goals pursued by Russia in negotiations with Hamas were voiced by Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building. In her opinion, the delegation arrived at the invitation to Moscow to find a way for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“The issue raised by Russia of the evacuation of Russian citizens, other foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip, and the release of hostages is extremely important, and therefore requires active dialogue,” the senator said. She added that Russia’s diplomatic efforts are aimed exclusively at ending the bloodshed in the region as quickly as possible.