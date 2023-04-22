Niki Lauda’s legacy

As you know, in May 2019, Niki Lauda died in Zurich after a long illness, aged 70. The Austrian had created a private foundation for the benefit of the heirs, namely his wife Birgit and the twins Max and Mia, his ex-wife Marlene and their children Lukas and Mathias and a fifth child.

It emerged in 2022 that Birgit Wetzinger had filed a lawsuit against this Foundation at the Court of Vienna, asking for a share of around 30 million euros (16.5% of the inheritance) for herself.

The surprise accusation

The trial began on April 19, with the interrogation of Hans Asenbauer, lawyer and confidant of Lauda, ​​as well as member of the board of the Foundation. According to the Austrian newspaper kuriert.at, the man would have asked to declare Birgit Wetzinger unable to inherit, accusing her of misappropriation of assets belonged to the three times Formula 1 world champion.

Specifically, Asenbauer referred to an art collection consisting of about 50 paintings and jewels. The widow – according to the legal lexicon accused of being an ‘unworthy heir’ – rejected the accusations, explaining that she was the one who bought the items. According to the site Colorful, Birgit Wetzinger from the inheritance would have guaranteed a sum equal to 6 thousand euros per month, in addition to the expenses of the houses in Vienna and Ibiza, the school fees for the children and the money necessary for domestic staff and cars. Furthermore, the woman would lose the right to maintenance in the event of a new marriage.

The verdict is not expected before the summer.