David Flores Flores disappeared in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, this Sunday; his family reported that heor had ‘raised’ by mistake, since he “never walked in bad steps”.

The Zacatecas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) shared the search warrant for find David’s whereabouts who is 30 years old.

According to what was shared by his father and his brother, The young man was forcibly taken from his home. in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, on Sunday around 4:40 a.m., since then they have not heard from him.

Therefore, they reiterated and asked the population of Zacatecas to help share your photo so I can find him and come home.

“Today at dawn they took my brother David Flores out of his house. Those of us who know him know that he is a good person and that he has never been in bad ways. We know it was by mistake. Let’s spread everyone and please if anyone knows something tell us. His family needs him, ”his brother wrote on networks

Help find David Flores

According to the FGJE search file, David is 30 years old, his complexion is light brown, he measures one meter 60 centimeters and has a thick beard.

As particular signs, has a scar on the back from surgery, another scar on the top of both feet, surgical screws in the phalanges of both feet.