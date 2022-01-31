When the lifeless body of the activist Digna Ochoa was found on October 19, 2001 in her office in the Roma neighborhood, neither I nor anyone else had any doubt that she had been murdered. “Every homicide,” I wrote on October 25, is “a human tragedy that the State has an obligation to try to prevent or punish. The death of Digna Ochoa has a greater significance for the work that she was doing in defense of the rights of the most vulnerable. and for the fact that she was the object of very clear threats [.] disregarded by the authority”. There was no lack of those who blamed the Army, the State or directly the government of Vicente Fox. “And now what, Mr. President?” asked the Portuguese writer José Saramago publicly.

Ochoa’s death called into question Fox’s claims that violence against human rights defenders had disappeared with the end of PRI governments. Fox made the healthy decision that the Attorney General’s Office, then headed by General Rafael Macedo de la Concha, did not attract the investigation. This remained in the hands of the Federal District Attorney’s Office of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose attorney, Bernardo Bátiz, declared on October 20 that the murder had “political overtones.”

The investigation was first conducted by Álvaro Arceo Corcuera, who was deputy prosecutor for preliminary investigations, but was replaced on December 10, 2001 by Renato Sales Heredia, who surprised in June 2002 when he presented conclusions indicating that Digna had committed suicide. Days later he presented his resignation, to alleviate the political pressure that was unleashed on Bátiz, but he decided to keep him in office, although he took the Digna case from him. I held my position. On July 3, 2002, I declared in this column: “It was not suicide.” Ochoa had two bullets, one in the leg and the other in the head. A suicide was unthinkable.

Bátiz asked three favorite characters on the left, Rosario Ibarra de Piedra, Miguel Ángel Granados Chapa and Magdalena Gómez, to recommend a new researcher. They proposed Margarita Guerra, whom the prosecutor appointed special prosecutor in August 2002. Almost a year later, in July 2003, she announced her results, ratifying the conclusion of suicide.

Unlike in other countries, in Mexico citizens who are not part of an investigation are not allowed access to files. We know, however, the reasons that convinced Sales and Guerra: the office door was not forced, there were no signs of struggle inside, there were no fingerprints, no hair, no shoe marks, even though there was dust white watered on the floor. “The murderer should have floated so as not to leave a trace,” an investigator told me at the time. The expert study also indicated that Ochoa had shot herself.

Perhaps there were irregularities and errors in the investigation. It would not be the first time. It seems healthy to me that the case be reopened, now because of the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights; but the facts do not always conform to what is politically convenient.

Batiz could then have kept the investigation open so as not to cause problems, or he could have blamed an innocent person. He made a brave decision: admitting that two able investigators came to the same conclusion, that Digna had committed suicide.

