07/17/2023 – 18:34

The finance minister, Fernando Haddad, stated that, if all banks join the Desenrola program, up to 2.5 million people could benefit from the forgiveness of debts of up to R$100.

Understand

Debt renegotiation program will serve citizens with income above 2 minimum wages;

Debts of up to R$ 100 will be suspended;

For every BRL 1 discount, banks will have BRL 1 more in presumed credit.

Banks that adhere to the program will not be able to again deny citizens with debts of up to R$ 100.

The official estimate is 1.5 million people, but if NuBank enters the program, the number of beneficiaries will reach 2.5 million. Haddad also explained that institutions that join the program will be able to have R$ 1 of presumed credit for every R$ 1 of discount given to debtors.

“We released BRL 50 billion in presumed credit for banks. If on a debt of R$ 10,000 the discount is R$ 7,000, the bank credit will be R$ 7,000”, explained Haddad in a press conference this Monday, 17.

For those indebted who enter the so-called Tier 1 of the program, which will include income of up to 2 minimum wages and debts of up to R$5,000, the government will make R$7.5 billion available through the Fundo Garantidor de Valores (FGO) .

Haddad also explained that, at this first moment, the discounts will be negotiated directly with the banks. In the second stage, where debts on electricity bills and credit cards with retailers, for example, will be covered, the negotiation will be done on the program’s platform.























