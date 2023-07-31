from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/31/2023 – 9:45 am Share

Desenrola Brasil ended the first phase with a balance of 6 million debts of R$ 100. In addition to renegotiating debts with those who have a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000, the program provides for mediation for debts for essential services, such as water and electricity , and also debts with stores and retailers, for September of this year.

Debts must be guaranteed by the government through the Fundo Garantidor de Valores (FGO). Debts of up to R$ 5,000 go up for auction.

The information released by the The globe, was confirmed by the Secretary of Economic Reforms, Marcos Barbosa Pinto. “We passed 6 million debt cancellations of up to R$100. The fact that some banks did this generated competitive pressure for others to do it”, he declared.

Summary

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran) prepared a guide with questions and answers about Desenrola. Check below: