07/31/2023 – 9:45 am
Desenrola Brasil ended the first phase with a balance of 6 million debts of R$ 100. In addition to renegotiating debts with those who have a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000, the program provides for mediation for debts for essential services, such as water and electricity , and also debts with stores and retailers, for September of this year.
Debts must be guaranteed by the government through the Fundo Garantidor de Valores (FGO). Debts of up to R$ 5,000 go up for auction.
The information released by the The globe, was confirmed by the Secretary of Economic Reforms, Marcos Barbosa Pinto. “We passed 6 million debt cancellations of up to R$100. The fact that some banks did this generated competitive pressure for others to do it”, he declared.
Summary
The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran) prepared a guide with questions and answers about Desenrola. Check below:
- How do I participate in this stage of Desenrola? Citizens must look for the financial institution in which they have debts through their official channels (internet, apps, central offices or agencies) to start the negotiation;
- Does this step include only debts from the financial sector? Yes. Only financial sector debts will be considered within the Desenrola Brasil Program in this first stage. This range includes the bank debts of customers who have a monthly income of more than 2 minimum wages and less than R$ 20,000 and who are not included in the Single Registry of the Federal Government. Debts contracted between 2019 and December 31, 2022 will benefit;
- What is the initial membership deadline and the final deadline? Range 2 renegotiations can be made from July 17th and will extend until December 30th, when the Desenrola Brasil Program ends;
- Can debts with stores or public services be negotiated at this stage? For those who fall into Track 2, no. Non-bank debts will be included for those in Tier 1, which will be in operation from September 2023;
- I have non-bank and bank debts. Can I join phase 2 now and then in September phase 1? No. People who fit into Track 2 will only renegotiate their bank debts.
