Edda Ribeiroi

7/14/2023 – 8:23 am

This Monday, the 17th, the operation of Desenrola Brasil, a program created by the federal government for the renegotiation of debts, begins. A concierge indicates that the release is valid for Brazilians with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000, provided for in Range 2, with at least 1 year to settle the debts. It is worth remembering that debtors who owe up to R$ 100 are also eligible for debt forgiveness.

In the so-called Tier 2, the program covers debts that are registered in delinquent registers on December 31, 2022, and that have an active record on the date of publication of the ordinance. Debtors with a monthly income equal to or less than R$ 20,000 may participate. The minimum term for repaying the debts will be 12 months.

Band 2 renegotiations can be made directly between customers and the financial institutions where the debts exist. There is no provision for compliance with Tier 1, which provides for the renegotiation of debts of up to R$5,000.























