More and more corona vaccination doses are reaching Germany. But at some point the demand could falter. This can already be seen in the USA. One group particularly often refuses.

Washington, DC – Vaccinate as much as you can. Vaccination is the way out of the corona crisis. Politicians have been praying down such sentences almost like a mantra since the beginning of the year. In the USA, the vaccination campaign picked up speed much faster than in Germany and Europe.

Images of corona vaccinations between supermarket shelves and in large stadiums penetrated the world from the American country. US President Joe Biden set himself ambitious goals from the start, which he achieved: 200 million vaccinations in 100 days. Around a third of Americans are now fully vaccinated. Hardly a speech went by in which he did not mention vaccination and called on all fellow citizens to be given the crucial spades in their arms. He will have known that at some point the vaccination curve will no longer rise as quickly as in good times. Because there are vaccine skeptics. The people who for various reasons are unwilling to be immunized with a vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Corona in the USA: Some vaccination skeptics in the ranks of the Republicans

The success to date is not yet sufficient to counteract the coronavirus in the long term. But different groups refuse to attend a vaccination appointment. A report from the news magazine mirror lists among other things African Americans, some of whom have long distrusted the public health system. But the much larger group of vaccine skeptics seem to be fans of ex-President Donald Trump.

A survey by the Quinnipiac University from mid-April found that around a quarter of Americans have no plans to get vaccinated. Of all the groups listed, the Republicans hesitated the most. 45 percent said they did not want a corona vaccination. “It is alarming that vaccination skepticism is so widespread,” said the head of the National Health Institutes, Francis Collins, according to the AFP news agency a few days ago. “If we want to leave Covid-19 behind, all Americans have to join in.”

According to the mirror it is now the case in the rural regions of some countries that refrigerators are overflowing with vaccines. Some vaccination centers remain empty. Often the staff does not know whether a whole ampoule can be inoculated at all when they draw the first dose from it. In regions where Trump did well in the US election, there is mirror according to many people who refused to vaccinate. The progress of vaccination depends on the state differently well.

Some Donald Trump fans are skeptical about a corona vaccination

There is a lot of polarization in politics in the USA. The corona vaccinations are one of them. Donald Trump does not advertise as excessively as his successor in the White House for a corona vaccination. But Biden could at least build his vaccination success on Trump’s previous efforts. But there were reports in the American media about Trump’s alleged own corona vaccination – no public display as Biden preferred.

There are various reasons why people do not want to be vaccinated. For example, religious beliefs can play a role. But skepticism towards science (keyword: Can you develop a vaccine so quickly?) And the government is also decisive. In addition, there are false reports in social networks (keyword: chips are implanted!) Or claims in right-wing media.

Corona in Germany: willingness to vaccinate high – education is still important

Germany is still in a phase in which appointment hotlines are constantly manned, long queues form in front of vaccination centers and vaccination doses are in great demand. But a look at the USA shows that vaccination skeptics could also become a problem in this country. From the third report of the COVIMO study From the Robert Koch Institute, however, it can be seen that, according to this survey, only 4.4 percent in Germany “definitely not” and a further 3.6 percent “probably not” want to be vaccinated against corona. 72.6 percent state that they “definitely” want to be vaccinated.

Education about the corona vaccination remains important in order to get the quota as high as possible. But bonuses or free meals are now also offered in some places in the USA to motivate people to get vaccinated. The problem makes you inventive:

Corona vaccination: not the whole world can protect its own population with vaccines

However, one thing should not be forgotten when it comes to this topic: while some do not want to, others wait longingly. In many regions of the world it is not yet possible to vaccinate. Corona mutations, which threaten to develop as a result, could ultimately also harm the nation states that already have good vaccination rates. This is one of the reasons why the release of the patents on corona vaccines was an issue at the last EU summit. Chancellor Angela Merkel thinks little of it so far. (cibo)