From: Carmen Mörwald

A woman unwittingly became a thief by stealing a pair of shoes from the street. Her story sparked a heated debate.

Bremen – Suppose you see a pair of pretty, abandoned shoes on the street: Would you take them with you? A woman found herself in this situation and took the shoes without hesitation. In retrospect, however, she regretted it. The reason: she was suddenly no longer sure whether the shoes were really for sale. She then wrote a note to the original owner – to the amusement of some users on Reddit.

“I was actually sure” – Internet makes fun of note from unwanted “shoe thief”

An attentive passerby noticed the note on a street post and shared it on the subreddit “aberBitteLaminiert”, which is known for funny letters and written interactions in everyday life.

It says: “Hey, I was actually sure that the shoes were for free. If the shoes were only outside to be waterproofed, please get in touch.” Below that is the email address of the unwanted “shoe thief”.

One user then made a ridiculous comparison: “I actually thought the car was for free, if the car was just parked outside, please get in touch.” In response to the comment that a sign saying “for free” would normally be placed next to it, one user commented: “It would be funny if that wasn’t the case at all and you just spent your whole life stealing by accident. Probably with a wanted poster in your hometown.”

Anyone who wanted to get rid of their junk at all costs: The owner of a Mini-oven, on which two pieces of paper were depositedOn one of them, an angry passerby complained that no “pig” wanted the “disgusting thing”.

Note from “shoe thief” sparks heated discussion on Reddit – “Hands off other people’s property”

But some Reddit users find the story of the “shoe thief” less funny: “Hands off other people’s property,” appealed one, explaining that “what a strange worldview” one must have to now transfer responsibility to the original owner. Another asked, irritated, whether she should now “ring the whole house.” The user is obviously not alone in this opinion: “What exactly is the person supposed to do?”

In most cases, however, items left on the street are a win-win situation: the owner is happy to get rid of it and the new owner is happy. A worn-out “free to give away” find caused a real frenzyIt was an old couch that was presumably found on a sidewalk in Hamburg was turned off. (cln)