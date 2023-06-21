The phone rings, and instinctively we answer. Except then discover that it is theyet another call center proposing the latest offer, or a synthetic voice inviting you to purchase this or that service. Energy, cryptocurrencies, finance, traders. Change the theme but in the end it’s always the same old wild telemarketing which, apparently, cannot be remedied. And that often violates the user privacy and can be a source of scams or frauds. But why some manage to continue to use this invasive method to promote your products? And what happened to the second version of the Opposition Register? And especially, what can be done?