Alien: Romulusthe seventh installment of the saga Alien (ninth if the two films are taken into account) Alien vs. Predatorfrom 2004 and 2007), arrived last week in theaters, directed by Uruguayan Fede Álvarez. In line with the mutations experienced by the franchise since its origin 45 years ago, the new film starts from an approach close to the sensitivity of its time. On the one hand, it begins by talking about the economic crisis and youth precariousness, which is what drives the main characters to sneak into the abandoned ship where, surprisingly, their encounter with the creature will take place; a starting point that recalls another horror film by the director, Don’t breathe (2016), set in impoverished Detroit. On the other hand, although very superficially, it also explores the idea of ​​androids as a social minority. New blood for this organism with a structural perfection only comparable to its hostility, as described by the automaton Ash in the founding Alien, the eighth passenger (1979).

Although the film, whether out of reverence for its legacy or a wink at fans, builds bridges with all its predecessors, the evocative power of the saga Alien transcends its continuity or any concept of a great, unitary, joint story. Precisely, in the original installment by the British Ridley Scott, the science fiction plot details did not occupy such a central space as its condition as a classic horror piece: the why and the how were not as important as the mere struggle of the crew of the Nostromo ship to survive the abject monster that was purging them one by one. For this reason, in 1979, the questions about the planet the ship arrived at or the identity of the giant astronaut they found fossilized – to which Scott finally answered in the prequel Prometheus (2012) – did not make as many rivers of ink flow as its themes, from the most obvious (the corporate dystopia, with an evil company willing to sacrifice workers to satisfy its interests) to the most hidden (what the xenomorph represents, as the alien is scientifically called), passing through the elemental, a world where the human is no longer the dominant species.

In a review in the year of its release for the magazine Sight & Soundthe journalist Philip Strick stressed that, in the United Kingdom, the theme of invasion had implications less related to geography than to not having “lost enough arrogance to tolerate being part of another’s empire.” “Despite the fact that its producers, scriptwriters and cast are predominantly American, this magnificent and calm horror film expresses a spectacularly British xenophobia (…) The parable of one way of life versus another asks us whether we go out and adapt or stay at home,” he wrote. The historian and film critic Ramón Alfonso, asked by ICON, sees the notion of domestic threat very present in the classic starring Sigourney Weaver, although applied more to the context of the place where it was produced: “Alien connects very well with The prophecy [1976] either The Exorcist [1973]films that refer to the United States devastated by the institutional crisis with the Vietnam War and so on. They address social, political, existential and personal traumas through a terror that is very much at home.”

“In all of them, the danger is in the children. In the case of Alienthe monster is the offspring of one of the crew members of the Nostromo, and this is tremendous, because it follows the idea that the family is being destroyed by one of its members,” explains Alfonso, co-author of Alien: The 40th Anniversary Book (2019, Notorious Editions). “At its core, it is a horror film that takes place in a large haunted mansion, the Nostromo ship. It also surfs a lot between dreams, the passengers are sleeping, they are dreaming, there is an extraordinary ambiguity in everything that happens. It is a kind of nightmare lovecraftianwith that simple idea of ​​being in an unknown land, where the rules we know have been completely altered, anything can happen, there is a threat we cannot see and we cannot escape.”

I’m going to be a mom

In addition to the cruel capitalist maneuvers of Weyland-Yutani, the company that in the films prioritizes obtaining the alien sample over the integrity of its employees, a recurring theme in the saga Alien It is about motherhood. Dan O’Bannon, the original screenwriter, commented on the presence of sexual elements, such as the phallic shape of the head of the monster designed by HR Giger or its murderous methods, which were intended, in part, to appeal to men’s fear of being penetrated, with the “oral invasion” of John Hurt’s character as a twist on “all those horror movies in which sexually vulnerable women were terrorized by rampaging male monsters.”

José Manuel Albelda Plaza, author of the book Guide to watching and analyzing ‘Alien, the eighth passenger‘ (2018, Nau Llibres), mentions the distribution and popularization of the contraceptive pill in the sixties as a significant precedent when approaching Ridley Scott’s film. “Women had been freed from the tyranny of associating sexual relations with reproduction. Alien “Not only does it recover that horror, but it also extends it to man, who is the first infected,” the journalist tells ICON, who also points out symbols such as the shape of the abandoned spaceship, which resembles fallopian tubes. Some of the generous borrowings that Ridley Scott takes from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), by Stanley Kubrick, with even a final shot of the face of the protagonist, Ripley, fused with space like the baby in that film.

Ramón Alfonso admits that, although none of the sequels of Alienthe eighth passenger lives up to the original, he is interested in it being “an authorial saga, with directors with a very specific seal”: before Ridley Scott’s return for the prequels, James Cameron passed through the saga with Aliens: The Return (1986), David Fincher with Alien³ (1992) and Jean-Pierre Jeunet with Alien: Resurrection (1997). “On a global level, the differences give each one a value and allow us to read in them the moment in which they are being made,” he analyses. “James Cameron’s writing has little to do with what Ridley Scott proposes, but more with the war exploits of Chuck Norris, Stallone or Schwarzenegger. It is a product of the end of the Cold War, with a series of mind-blowing figures and ideas, like that alien queen in the mining colony.”

In line with the sexual subtext, Alfonso is also struck by Fincher’s reinterpretation: “It apparently returns to the origins, but the great threat is that Ripley has an alien inside her. The fact that the monster is devouring you from within takes us to a reading of AIDS in the nineties that is extraordinary. Cinema had already begun to refer to the issue of AIDS from a genre perspective, as in The fly [1986]by Cronenberg”. Of the 1997 film, he highlights that “the vision of the figure of Ripley, a hybrid clone between human and alien, is already telling us about that technological crossbreeding with avatars in which we are trapped today”.

Divine Alien

And then came the prequels. With some expectation for the return of Ridley Scott more than three decades later, the British filmmaker claimed himself as the founder of the saga through two films that put everything Alien upside down. He did not have to be self-respecting or approach his own myth with care and distance: with Prometheus in 2012 and Alien: Covenant In 2017, Scott expanded and redefined his cinematic universe to great critical division and consternation from purists.

The director introduced the figure of the Engineers, an alien species with semi-divine qualities, responsible for the creation of life on Earth. The Xenomorphs became the consequence of a biological weapon developed by them to destroy everything. With a script co-written in the first prequel by Damon Lindelof, responsible for the series Lost (2004), The Leftovers (2014) and Watchmen (2019), the diptych reformulated the gothic horror of the original from existential pessimism, nihilism, the desperate search for meaning and the Frankenstein theme: humanity is an aberration that shames its creator and, at the same time, who now evades the responsibility of having given birth to intelligent androids.

“All this explanation that you try to offer us tears apart the main thing Alienthe unknown and the mystery,” believes José Manuel Albelda Plaza. “The film not only did not need those explanations, but it should not find them. We must never reveal the veil of Isis.” The journalist brings up another religious tale, that of death as it was portrayed by the Sufis in their stories, to refer to another reading of Alienthat of the xenomorph as the personification of death: “Whatever you do, even if you try to escape and travel a thousand kilometers, in the end you end up meeting her in the market. She also has no eyes, she is like justice, which is always represented with a blindfold because it makes us all equal.”

Albelda Plaza also links the narrative mechanics of the saga with the Freudian concept of the irruption of the sinister. “In the everyday life of worn-out objects, of a space that the workers are not afraid of because it is their environment, an unknown, strange creature bursts in, one that we do not see. The passageways and work tables, the machine room, become something nauseating,” he explains. Although in this everyday life, which was, after all, part of the domains of this Weyland-Yutani that uses its suffering personnel as bait, the abject was perhaps a natural part of the landscape. The cultural analyst and industrial engineer Raúl Minchinela proposed it in one of the episodes of his web series Sudden reflections (2007), where, beyond the phallic forms, he noticed something simpler on the head and the way the mouth of the xenomorph works: a stapler. “The horror of the stapler is not that it can shoot staples, it is that it only reminds us of the office,” he stated. “It is the dark side of industrial design, where ergonomics and practicality become aggressiveness and nightmare. It is a monster created for man through monsters created for man.”

