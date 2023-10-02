Unwanted loneliness has many consequences on people’s lives. Numerous studies have shown that lack of company is harmful to health, so much so that in some cases it increases the risk of developing diseases that increase the risk of mortality by around 30%. A recent research published in the journal Jama Neurology evidences one more correlation with a degenerative disease that to this day still has no cure: Parkinson’s.

“Loneliness is a distressing feeling, we believe that over time it can generate physiological stress in the brain, especially in people who have other vulnerabilities,” explains Antonio Terracciano, a geriatrician at Florida State University and coordinator of the study. “Until now, the consequences that loneliness has on other aspects of life, such as obesity or cardiovascular diseases, have been analyzed. But no work to date had investigated the link with Parkinson’s,” adds the expert, who with his team has followed up for 15 years a total of 491,603 participants from a biobank in the United Kingdom, who at the beginning of the study had to answer to the same question: “Do you often feel alone?”

All participants were over 50 years old at the time the research began, since Parkinson’s has a higher incidence among adults, while to better identify the temporal relationship between loneliness and Parkinson’s, the analyzes have been repeated every five years. The final results show that people who answered affirmatively have a 37% greater chance of developing Parkinson’s disease. “This correlation remains even once other demographic factors are considered, such as socioeconomic level, unhealthy lifestyle habits or genetic predisposition to other diseases,” says Terracciano, although he recognizes that some variables can attenuate the result.

In fact, there are two factors that reduce this probability, and that researchers identify as possible clues to understand the causes of the correlation. The study shows that loneliness is more likely to be associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s through metabolic, inflammatory and neuroendocrine pathways, since the correlation decreases by 13% after taking into account chronic conditions such as diabetes. However, the variable that most attenuates the correlation between loneliness and Parkinson’s disease is mental health (24%). “Evidence suggests that there are bidirectional associations between loneliness and depression, which tend to occur simultaneously. These results suggest that the same thing happens with Parkinson’s, although we are not yet able to say with certainty which of the two things happens first,” the expert acknowledges.

“A surely interesting aspect of this study is the gender variable, which the researchers demonstrate does not exist when talking about Parkinson’s,” says María José Martín, neurologist at the Networked Biomedical Research Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (CIBERNED). In fact, although the majority of people who reported feeling lonely were women, had fewer economic resources and were more likely to suffer from anxiety or depression, the results of the study do not show that women are more likely to develop Parkinson’s. with respect to men.

Uncertain origins

The Florida team’s results complement other evidence indicating that loneliness is a psychosocial determinant of health associated with an increased risk of morbidity and mortality. A recent study from the Nanchang Neuroscience Institute (China) warned that loneliness is associated with a 23% increase in the risk of dementia, while another investigation from the University of Florida, which used the same measure of loneliness as this one study, found that feeling lonely was associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular and frontotemporal dementias. “Current and previous findings suggest that loneliness may be associated with an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases and that the detrimental effects of loneliness are not limited to a single cause or neuropathological pathway,” explains Terracciano.

Despite the results, the study does not offer any conclusions about the causes underlying this correlation, and is limited to exposing different interpretations of the data. In addition to the endocrine possibility, researchers delve into the possibility that people who experience loneliness have a tendency to engage in behaviors that are detrimental to health, such as a sedentary lifestyle. “It is true that after Covid-19, loneliness has been studied a lot. It surely affects the aspects of immunity and inflammation. But I think we still can’t draw an accurate conclusion about whether loneliness is a cause or consequence of Parkinson’s disease. It could be that there was the pathology first, and that this feeling of loneliness was a previous symptom,” Martín acknowledges.

Even so, Dr. Ana Martínez, from the Biological Research Center (CIB-CSIC), who has not participated in this study, celebrates the analysis that has been done for being the first to investigate this correlation that had already been found in other diseases. neurodegenerative. “Basically, what this study is saying is that a person’s emotional stage influences preventing or delaying Parkinson’s disease. Although it does not offer solid explanations for the reasons, it must be admitted that it is quite good advice for the general population. It won’t do any harm, and it will probably end like with Alzheimer’s, where it has been shown that a positive attitude has helped prevention,” says the expert.

