This is the first time that a major media outlet with millions of readers has been labeled “unwanted” and banned in the country.

The Russian authorities have launched an unprecedented security campaign against the media and the opposition since President Vladimir Putin sent his forces to Ukraine in February last year..

Founded in 2014, Medusa is based in Latvia to circumvent censorship in Moscow..

On Thursday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that Medusa had been classified as an “undesirable” entity, intensifying pressure on the site..

“It has been verified that his activities represent a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation,” a statement from the prosecutors said.“.

And “Medusa” was previously classified as a “foreign agent” in Russia in 2021.

Under the “undesirable” law, Russians with ties to such organizations, from journalists to readers, can face heavy fines or prison terms of up to six years..

In a statement, Medusa urged the Russians to continue monitoring the site and pledged to resist pressure.

“We would like to say now that we are not afraid, that we do not care about the new situation – but that is not true,” he said“.

“We are afraid for our readers. We are afraid for those who have worked with Medusa for many years. We are afraid for our loved ones and our friends,” he added.“.

A number of media outlets in Russia have been classified in the past as “undesirable”.“.