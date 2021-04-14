Michelangelo Pichetto responded to Fernando Iglesias, after the deputy launched a fierce criticism of his political space, “Republican Peronism.” Now the former vice presidential candidate asked “courage” to “correct errors”.

In addition, he denied the ghost of a break in Together for Change: “Republican Peronism does not hide an ax, deputy.”

Y he inflicted on him a “fatal arrogance” for claiming in the opposition army the power to “point out who can and who cannot be in a political formation.”

The controversy began this Wednesday morning, with an opinion article published by Iglesias.

There, the deputy harshly criticized Pichetto’s new raid and held a retrospect on the failed electoral campaign of Together for Change in the general elections of 2019.

Fernando Iglesias assured that Argentina is not like “they fantasize about it” from republican Peronism, but “how they built it eight decades of real Peronism“.

Fernando Iglesias fiercely criticized “Republican Peronism.” Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“They want to pass it off as a functional family that sits at the dinner table, but everyone knows that the pater families hid an ax under the cloth “Iglesias added, stirring up internal ghosts in the opposition.

In this sense, he described “Republican Peronism” as an “oxymoron” and delved into the inconveniences of opening the doors of JxC: “Regarding the idea of ​​joining Peronism to change the country: we have verified in 2017 how little it lasted. “

“The alliances that serve to get to the government do not always serve to govern,” Iglesias continued.

About the end, he stressed: “The Peronists are welcome, but this It is not the Pejota. Free them to continue singing the withered. Free us to remind you that a productive country it is not built by fighting capital “.

.

Pichetto’s replica

In the afternoon, hours after Iglesias’ publication, Pichetto responded with a series of messages on Twitter. There he spoke of Manichaeism, “fallacious analysis” and arrogance.

And he denied that “Republican Peronism” corrupts the electoral possibilities of Juntos por el Cambio from within.

He evaluated Iglesias’s article as “Manichean expressions of electoral calculation“In addition, he highlighted his own contributions to JxC, whose presidential formula he formed together with Mauricio Macri.

Miguel Angel Pichetto and his response to Fernando Iglesias on Twitter. He denied hindering the assembly of Together for Change.

“You have to have the courage to review mistakes and try again. Republican forces can win in 2021 and 2023 by proposing another model, not making tacticist separatisms and excluding those who walked with us in the worst moments, “wrote Pichetto.

After qualifying Iglesias’ analysis as “fallacious”, he demanded “to stop shaking antinomies that are not very useful and do not reflect reality” and also asked to abandon the search from “scapegoats” for the adverse result of 2019.

Miguel Angel Pichetto and his response to Fernando Iglesias on Twitter. He said that the deputy made a “fallacious analysis.”

In the strongest section of his response, he denied the ghost that Iglesias fed with his article: that Republican Peronism obstructs the internal fabric of the opposition space.

“Republican Peronism he does not hide an ax, deputy Iglesias. We have not taken a single action against the institutions. We believe in the republican system and to him, alone, we owe ourselves, “said Pichetto.

“I estimate that you are not accusing us of conspiracy, Right? “, He asked himself a little later, in the same vein.

Miguel Angel Pichetto and his response to Fernando Iglesias. He said that the deputy “remains” in Together for Change.

He also pointed to Iglesias for assuming the role of “certifier” of republicanism: “What fatal arrogance to point out who can and who cannot be in a political formation “.

And he concluded his thread of tweets with a direct message to his JxC colleague: “Deputy Iglesias It does not work to add but to subtract. And in politics the remainder is functional to the interests of this ruling party. “

DS