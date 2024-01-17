Massimiliano Dona, a consumer protection lawyer, gave his solution to stop unwanted calls from telemarketers

Everyone will be persecuted to be harassed by call center who make commercial offers that in most cases are of no interest to us. It was thought that enrollment in the register of oppositions would have solved the problem, but companies have found increasingly imaginative ways to get around the blocks. Massimiliano Donalawyer specialized in consumer protection and President ofNational Consumers Unionoffers a more effective and definitive solution to eliminate unwanted calls.

Guest of Rai3 sends meDona started by giving an overview of the world of telemarketing: “The numbers are within everyone's reach, today there is no longer any certainty.” The register of oppositions is therefore essentially useless. Behind the unwanted calls there is a “millionaire business” and therefore the only solution according to the lawyer “is to stop the market at its roots, to ban telephone contracts”.

In essence, a contract stipulated by telephone must be declared non-legal until the paper version is signed. “At that point you will see – continues the lawyer – that the call centers will do other jobs, such as customer support, because the job of the call center is not just to bother us”.





