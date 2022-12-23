Unwanted calls? I bet you have them often, you have had them often and you probably will in the future (unfortunately).

Let’s start with an annoying assumption: unfortunately at present it is not possible to completely eliminate them, it is possible, however, to limit the damages as much as possible, which mostly depend on bad habits of navigation (and not only).

The public register of oppositions seems to do very little against unwanted calls

Surely you, like many other people, have tried to join the opposition registerregister your telephone number to stop being called by calls for products, offers, bitcoins, etc., but punctually call centers keep calling you.

Anyone’s empirical evidence basically shows that this service works very little (not to mention that it doesn’t work at all).

What can be done?

As mentioned, browsing habits (and not only) do a lot.

First of all you don’t always have to put “accept” when the phantoms appear cookies; it may seem trivial, but cookies are tracking programs, in some cases they are linked to social networks or in any case to commonly used services (Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Twitter, etc.).

I know, it’s a bummer having to put “Reject” on each tick when “Reject All” is missing, but I advise you to do it, both for the safety of your devices and to protect your privacy.

A service like Amazon, for example, has your phone number (of course, you can’t do otherwise), while on Facebook for example (and luckily) it’s not mandatory to enter it.

These companies (Google, Facebook, etc.) live on personal data and need to earn money from it in some way, advertising on some sites not they make sure that some data is leaked to the companies with which they are in contact, among these data deriving from the cookies, there is also your telephone number.

A first good rule against unwanted calls is when a service NOT it asks for the phone number, just don’t put it; although it is true that services such as Facebook or Twitter may request it for verification, your number can be deleted from the data of these sites.

When (and if possible, of course), sites should be used that not require this data (and commercially I know, it’s tough).

The use of e-mail services that do not necessarily require the telephone number (rare, but fortunately they exist), can be an additional help to avoid unwanted calls.

Some sites have a comment area that requires the mandatory email, in which case, if you don’t want to take risks without bringing VPNs into question, you can always create a temporary email to comment (there are myriads of services that allow you to create email addresses temporary emails).

One way to “get around” the advertising tracking issue could be to use multiple browsers (this applies to both PCs and smartphones), put services such as Amazon, eBay, etc. on one, use social networks on the other, it doesn’t necessarily work against unwanted calls, but at least it will “confuse” the algorithms.

Among other things, especially on social media, you should avoid replying to memes and posts that indirectly bring up telephone numbers, such as “your phone has a name”, very often they are methods for making people guess algorithms your phone number indirectly, causing you to receive more unwanted calls.

Also beware of deceptive emails, with equally deceptive links, they are used to steal data (as well as stealing the account in many cases), same thing as suspicious links from strangers on social media.

If you are among the bravest, you can also put the operating system and your applications (on any device) in English languageaccording to the authors of the TOR Browser, in fact this will limit tracking.

In the real world?

In the real world, even there one should avoid ticking the “I consent to the processing of personal data”, at least when not are mandatory, because by doing so even on a paper check, you you don’t know where this data will go (including your telephone number), and curiously this also increases the possibility that your number reaches a call center.

So when you have to sign something (bank, new mobile phone number from the operator, mail, etc.) make sure it is possible to refuse the processing of your data and still use the service for which you are registering.

Also beware of bogus humanitarian services stalls, they often ask for a signature and telephone number for scams, and it cannot be excluded that they then arrive at a call center for any other unwanted calls.

Bottom line is it not possible to stop unwanted calls altogether?

Unfortunately not, at present there is no real way to stop them permanently, it being understood that in some cases they even use illegal methods.

Some modern smartphones meet the user by already signaling “suspected spam” from him, but for those who do not have a smartphone that already has this function on its own, you can always try to download applications specifically designed to detect suspected spam numbers, which be on androidwhat up iOS.