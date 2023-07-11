Unwanted calls (which we talked about a while ago) have become a plague for many smartphone users; Luckily, there are several apps available for Android devices that can help block these annoying calls. In this article, we will explore some of the best apps to stop unwanted calls, offering a brief description of each one and providing download links.

Unwanted calls, here are 5 applications to stop them

Below is a list of five “stop calling” themed applications.

true caller

true caller is one of the most popular applications for identifying and blocking unwanted calls. Using a large database of phone numbers and a community of users reporting unwanted calls, Truecaller is able to identify and block unknown or nuisance callers.

Mr Number

Mr Number is another reliable app to block unwanted calls. It offers features like blocking calls and messages from specific numbers, blocking calls from private numbers, and identifying unknown calls.

Hiya

Hiya is an app that helps you identify unwanted calls and block them. It uses a real-time database to identify unknown callers and offers custom blocking features to protect against phone spam.

Call Control

Call Control is a complete app to block unwanted calls. In addition to blocking calls from unknown or specific numbers, it also offers custom filters to handle calls based on certain criteria, such as region or call sign.

Should I Answer?

Should I Answer? is a call blocking app that is based on a collaborative database. Users can share their experiences with unwanted callers, letting other users know whether or not they should answer a specific call.

My phone already has the function built-in, is it useful to put an external one?

It may be that your phone already has this function by default to counter scam calls, spam and so on, this doesn’t always work.

Fortunately, many of these applications are so light that they can be installed without affecting the battery and system.

Concluding

Unwanted calls can be annoying and disturb our peace of mind. Fortunately, apps to block these calls are readily available for Android devices. Truecaller, Mr. Number, Hiya, Call Control and Should I Answer? are just some of the best apps that can help protect you from these unwanted calls. Choose the app that best suits your needs and enjoy greater peace of mind during your phone calls.