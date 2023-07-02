The CEO made a 2nd post and announced that afterwards the limit will be increased to 800 posts for users who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue

Twitter CEO, billionaire Elon Musk, announced this Saturday (July 1, 2023) that the social network will start to limit the number of tweets from unverified accounts, that is, those that do not subscribe to Twitter Blue, the Paid verification. According to Musk, the measure is temporary and aims to deal with the “extreme levels” system manipulation.

Initially, unverified accounts will be limited to reading 600 tweets per day and new unverified accounts to 300. The initiative also affects users who pay for the blue badge, however, to a lesser extent. Twitter Blue subscribers are limited to reading 6,000 posts.

Musk made a 2nd post and announced that later the limit will increase. Verified accounts will be able to read 8,000 tweets, unverified accounts will be able to read 800, and new unverified accounts will have access to 400 tweets per day.

The announcement resulted in complaints from users, who said they did not understand the reason for the measure. After nearly two hours of the initial announcement, the billionaire posted the new reading limit.



“Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified”declared Musk

When a user reaches the reading limit provided by the social network, Twitter displays the following message: “Limit rate exceeded. Please wait a moment and try again”.

See below:

Twitter Blue arrived in Brazil in February 2023 and currently costs BRL 36.67 for the annual subscription and BRL 42 for the monthly subscription. The paid blue badge was launched to help Twitter increase its revenue. Until then, the platform used the “blue seal” to indicate, according to its website, “active, notable, and authentic public interest accounts that Twitter has independently verified against certain requirements.”

Read more about Twitter Blue: