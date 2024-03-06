Dubai (Etihad)

The organizing executive committee revealed the shield, the Emirati-Qatari Super Cup, and the official partners of the upcoming competition, which are the Emirati “Modon Company” and “Visit Qatar”, in the presence of a number of sports figures and Arab, Asian and international media.

Unveiling the UAE-Qatari Super Cup and Shield

The announcement ceremony took place in the presence of Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Professional League, First Vice-President of the Football Association, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Joint Competition, and Mohammed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, Vice-President of the Qatari Federation, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Competition, along with Abdullah Al-Sahi, Managing Director of Mudon Company, and Hamad Abdul-Rahman Al-Khaja. Representative Visit Qatar.

The first golden event, the Qatari-UAE Super Cup, brings together Al Arabi, champion of the Emir of Qatar Cup, and Al Sharjah, champion of the President’s Cup, next April 12 in Doha.

The second golden event, the UAE-Qatari Super Shield, brings together Shabab Al-Ahly, champion of the ADNOC Professional League, and Al-Duhail, champion of the Qatar League, and the match will be held in Dubai on April 13.