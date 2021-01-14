The Lord of the Rings film trilogy comprises three films written, directed and produced by Peter Jackson. These successful films have been recognized as one of the greatest trilogies in the history of cinema. But now, The Lord of the Rings also wants to make its mark in the world of series. Therefore, after knowing part of the cast of the series, now the first official details of the plot of the series The Lord of the Rings.

The billion-euro series is back on track, and thanks to the portal TheOneRing we have known the first details the plot of the series The Lord of the Rings from Amazon Prime Video, thanks to its official synopsis. The description below suggests that the series will take viewers to well-known places like the elven capital of Lindon or the island of Numenor, in the company of the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen.

Amazon Studios’ upcoming series brings to screens for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, taking viewers into an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory, and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen covers the entire world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after. . they left.

The Lord of the Rings series should premiere on Amazon Prime Video during this year 2021. As a coincidence, December 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in the trilogy. In addition, everything seems to indicate that the series will consist of 5 seasons, either distributed with the follow-up of the same series or in different stories from the world of JRR Tolkien. We remind you that you can take a look at our article on everything we know about The Lord of the Rings, the ambitious Amazon Prime Video series.